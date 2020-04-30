 

Stop & Shop shows appreciation to Hartford Hospital employees with essential goods donation

Hartford

by: Samaia Hernandez

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stop & Shop is easing the burden for frontline workers in Hartford on Thursday with the grocery chain making a large donation to Hartford Hospital workers while they save lives amid the pandemic.

On Thursday morning at 7 a.m. Stop & Shop workers will be making a stop at Hartford Hospital with a very large donation – giving items to some 500 frontline workers.

It’s a way to say thank you to the women and men who are risking their lives to take care of so many COVID-19 patients. Stop & Shop is donating more than 30 large pallets of essential goods to lift the burden to some 500 employees.

Those items include things like paper towels, toilet paper, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, cereal, and reusable bags.

In Hartford County, 403 patients are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus, and 670 have died.

