HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is in critical condition after he and another man allegedly tried to rob a clothing store Tuesday morning on Park Street in Hartford, according to police.

Hartford police said two men went into a new boutique called Exquisite Pressure and pistol-whipped the clerk, who pulled a gun and opened fire.

“The employee fired rounds at the suspects, striking one of them,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. “One of those suspects is at Hartford Hospital, where he’s currently critical.”

Boisvert said that the man who was not hit is still on the loose.

The clerk is being treated at the hospital for facial injuries and is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.