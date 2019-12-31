Stories that shaped the decade: The Hartford Courant looks back at the history it has documented in new exhibit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –There’s a saying about journalism, that it’s the first rough draft of history, and the Hartford Courant has been documenting that history longer than any newspaper in the country.
“You realize that all of these things we do every day, while they’re small at the time, when you put it all together it creates this change over years.”– Megan Merrigan, Director of Audience Engagement
Now in a new exhibit at Hartford Public library, the Courant is taking a look at the decade through the headlines. 10 years, 12 themes.
“Let’s look at this thematically and the things that changed our laws, the way we live, and just the overall fabric and shape of the state.”– Megan Merrigan, Director of Audience Engagement
From the ones that already stand out in your memory: The tragedy at Sandy Hook to new development and new sports teams in Hartford, and, of course, UConn Men’s and Women’s basketball.
11-year-old Addisen Buckheit told News 8 she and her family are big sports fans. She and her aunt Carol were checking out the exhibit when they noticed something familiar. A quote from Carol, herself, from a rally.
That’s the purpose — to remember and reflect.
“But I think just in general, all of us, and the nature of the internet, news becomes so old so quickly, so I’m hoping people will come here and – if nothing else – I’m hoping all of these posters will be illustrative of all of the things that did happen and all that does change over the course of a decade.
I’m just hoping it will jog people’s memories and be reflective of how much has changed in the past decade”– Megan Merrigan, Director of Audience Engagement