Storm preparations underway in Manchester neighborhood still cleaning up after Henri

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in one Manchester neighborhood have been cleaning up for more than a week and they are nervous about what this storm will bring.

“It’s a nightmare! That’s what it is… it’s a nightmare,” said Kim Robinson of Manchester.

That is how Robinson described the last week and a half. Her street, Middle Turnpike East in Manchester, flooded during Henri, quickly filling her yard and basement with water.

“Everything in my basement was destroyed. We had a home office down there. My washer and dryer destroyed, my furnace, my freezer full of food,” said Robinson.

That’s not even half of it. Kim, her wife and their two kids can’t even stay there right now because of what happened. Her home and several others are being deemed “uninhabitable” right now.

They’ve been cleaning up following the storm and bracing for whatever Ida brings.

“We will not be sleeping well tonight… we’re going to be too nervous,” Robinson said.

She — along with others in the neighborhood — are hoping more can be done to fix the area so something like this doesn’t happen again.

The town says public works crews have been hard at work ahead of the storm — vacuuming catch basins and placing sandbags at some of their town buildings.

“I just hope it was enough! That’s all,” said Kelley Dubois of Manchester.

Dubois said she’s doing what she can to prepare after her street, Ardmore Road, also flooded.

“Making sure everything is off the ground still. We had the pump up, we set the pump up so we’re ready,” Dubois said.

Her neighbors are doing the same.

“We were able to pump the water out and be dry in a few days, but I know this is a life-shattering event for people who had water up to their front doors so we counted ourselves lucky and hope for the best for our neighbors,” said Samuel Kamin of Manchester.

Manchester Police will be out with the Fire Department and Public Works Crews to respond to any issues that might pop up.