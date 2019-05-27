Stratton Brook Road closed as Simsbury police investigate car accident

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Simsbury police is on the scene for a motor vehicle accident on Stratton Brook Road, near Crescent Way.

There is no information on the accident itself or any injuries at this time.

Stratton Brook Road between Banks Road and Hop Hollow is closed until further notice.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.