Stratton Brook Road closed as Simsbury police investigate car accident

Posted: May 27, 2019 10:50 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:50 AM EDT

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Simsbury police is on the scene for a motor vehicle accident on Stratton Brook Road, near Crescent Way.

There is no information on the accident itself or any injuries at this time.

Stratton Brook Road between Banks Road and Hop Hollow is closed until further notice.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

