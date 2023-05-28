HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police closed Interstate 84 West in Hartford early Sunday morning following a tip that street racers were taking over a tunnel.

Troopers issued multiple infractions and a misdemeanor summons to those involved, according to Connecticut State Police. Charges included the use of a highway by a pedestrian, improper parking on a highway, insufficient vehicle insurance and for operating on a suspended license.

The racing was one of multiple street takeover and racing events reported throughout Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, police asked the public to avoid Route 63 in Bethany due to a takeover. Sunday afternoon, police received reports that a motorcycle street takeover was in progress on Interstate 91 South in Windsor.