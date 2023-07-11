HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guests can stretch out in their seat — and stretch their dollars — with Breeze’s summer promotion.
Travelers can now catch a one-way flight from Hartford starting at $41 for trips between Aug. 9 and 29.
The “Stretch it Out” fares are as follows from Hartford’s Bradley International Airport:
- Charleston, SC starting from $45 one way
- Las Vegas, NV starting from $119
- Fort Myers, FL starting from $85
- Jacksonville, FL starting from $55
- New Orleans, LA starting from $59
- Norfolk, VA starting from $41
- Phoenix, AZ starting from $109
- Raleigh-Durham, NC starting from $42
- Sarasota-Bradenton, FL starting from $74
- Savannah, GA starting from $45
- Tampa, FL starting from $59
- Vero Beach, FL starting from $69
Tickets must be purchased by July 17.
Additionally, the “Nicest” bundle — which offers a roomy, recliner seat with 39 inches of seat pitch — will be available for just $1 more than the “Nice” bundle for travel through Jan. 9, 2024 if purchased by July 13.
Find all of Breeze’s promotions here.