Structure fire breaks out in Windsor

Posted: Apr 14, 2019 08:10 PM EDT

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - At approximately 6:37 p.m. Sunday evening, Windsor Fire and Police Departments responded to Ken's Nursery and Garden located at 365 Hayden Station Road for a reported structure fire.

There is no information whether anyone was there at the time of the fire.

There is no other information at this time.

This is a breaking news story and we will update it as information becomes available.

