Student at New Britain school diagnosed with scabies

by: WTNH staff

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain school has issued a warning to all parents after a student was diagnosed with scabies.

On Wednesday morning, the parent told officials at Solterra Academy that her child has scabies.

Later that morning, the student’s classroom and two other areas the child had recently visited had been cleaned and disinfected per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Soft items the child may have come in contact with were also removed and cleaned.

The incident was reported to the New Britain Health Department.

According to the CDC, human scabies is an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite.

The mites burrow into the upper layer of the skin where they live and lay eggs.

For the first infestation, officials said it could take four to eight weeks for symptoms to develop. However, a person can be infected and transmit scabies mites without showing any symptoms. They are transmitted by skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or items — like bedding, a towel, or clothing — used by an infected person.

The most common symptoms of scabies are intense itching and a pimple-like skin rash.

