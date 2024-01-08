WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Wethersfield High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing in a knife and a facsimile airsoft pistol to school on Monday, according to police.

Students reported that a classmate had brought a weapon into school at 10:50 a.m., according to school officials.

The school resource officer quickly located the student and found them with the prohibited items.

Police said the officer took possession of the weapons and the student was arrested.

The high school student was charged under a juvenile summons for breach of peace and carrying a facsimile firearm.

The student did not use either item to threaten students or staff, according to officials.

Police said the student was turned over to their parents following the arrest.

Siobhan O’Connor, the principal of Wethersfield High School notified parents and guardians about the incident through a letter. She said it is against the law for students to bring any type of weapon into school and doing so will result in serious consequences.

Police said there was no threat to the school.