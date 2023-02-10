HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A student in Hartford was taken to the hospital after police said they ate an edible with THC at school on Friday.

Hartford police were called to Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street around 1:15 p.m. Officers determined five students had ingested the edibles.

EMTs arrived on scene and evaluated the students, police said. One juvenile was taken to Connecticut Children’s for evaluation, according to police, and the others refused to be taken to the hospital and were released into the custody of their parents.

Police said the edibles were brought in by one of the affected juveniles and shared with the others. As a result, police issued one juvenile summons.

News 8 reached out to the school officials, but they have not yet responded.