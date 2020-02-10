Student in critical condition after being stabbed by another student at Weaver High School in Hartford

Hartford

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — According to Hartford Police Department, a student was stabbed in the chest by another student at Weaver High School in Hartford around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the school, the 17-year-old suspect fled the building toward home and was apprehended off campus in coordination with Hartford Police near the student’s home.

Tuesday, police confirmed the suspect was arrested and charged Monday with assault and breach of peace. He is currently in custody in juvenile detention.

Monday, the school nurse and physicians assistant stabilized the injured teen as EMTs rushed to the scene.

The victim suffered a punctured lung and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital. The victim is listed in critical but stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

Officials say this was a ‘beef’ between the suspect and the victim that began over the weekend and erupted in a school hallway where one teen pulled a knife.

The school was placed into “code yellow” status after the stabbing. A code yellow is a situation in which students need to stay in their class rooms with their teachers. Normal classroom activity continues.

Parents rushed to school to pick up their kids when the got the news.

A worried Andrea Hewitt rushed into WHS after getting a call from her daughter

“It’s not a scary process because they already had everybody. There were already cops.”

– Nevaeh Austin / Freshman

“I just had to get here to get my daughter. That’s all that goes through a parent’s mind when you hear another student’s been stabbed.”

– Curtis Austin / Weaver High School Parent

In a statement to News 8, the school district said:

“Hartford Public Schools takes the safety of everyone in our buildings very seriously. Violence in our schools is not acceptable.

The district will take disciplinary action in accordance with the student Code of Conduct, approved by the Board of Education…We will also continue to engage with students and their families through this experience. There is always a better way to settle conflicts than the use of violence…”

– Hartford Public Schools

Meanwhile, parents say there have been fights before, nothing this violent, but they are waiting to to see what the district does next.

The students involved are both minors; police are not releasing names at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Backstreet Boys announce new world tour

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Backstreet Boys announce new world tour"

Aid in dying debate expected to return to CT's Capitol

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Aid in dying debate expected to return to CT's Capitol"

Bristol teen visits California animal sanctuary, adopts lamb through Make-A-Wish Foundation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bristol teen visits California animal sanctuary, adopts lamb through Make-A-Wish Foundation"

Student stabbed at Weaver High School in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Student stabbed at Weaver High School in Hartford"

Manchester woman charged with animal cruelty after animals seized from Suffield farm

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Manchester woman charged with animal cruelty after animals seized from Suffield farm"

Puerto Rican community leaders demand HUD to release disaster relief funding

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Puerto Rican community leaders demand HUD to release disaster relief funding"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss