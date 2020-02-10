Student in critical condition after being stabbed by another student at Weaver High School in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — According to Hartford Police Department, a student was stabbed in the chest by another student at Weaver High School in Hartford around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the school, the 17-year-old suspect fled the building toward home and was apprehended off campus in coordination with Hartford Police near the student’s home.

Tuesday, police confirmed the suspect was arrested and charged Monday with assault and breach of peace. He is currently in custody in juvenile detention.

Monday, the school nurse and physicians assistant stabilized the injured teen as EMTs rushed to the scene.

The victim suffered a punctured lung and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital. The victim is listed in critical but stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

Officials say this was a ‘beef’ between the suspect and the victim that began over the weekend and erupted in a school hallway where one teen pulled a knife.

The school was placed into “code yellow” status after the stabbing. A code yellow is a situation in which students need to stay in their class rooms with their teachers. Normal classroom activity continues.

Parents rushed to school to pick up their kids when the got the news.

A worried Andrea Hewitt rushed into WHS after getting a call from her daughter

“It’s not a scary process because they already had everybody. There were already cops.” – Nevaeh Austin / Freshman

“I just had to get here to get my daughter. That’s all that goes through a parent’s mind when you hear another student’s been stabbed.” – Curtis Austin / Weaver High School Parent

In a statement to News 8, the school district said:

“Hartford Public Schools takes the safety of everyone in our buildings very seriously. Violence in our schools is not acceptable. The district will take disciplinary action in accordance with the student Code of Conduct, approved by the Board of Education…We will also continue to engage with students and their families through this experience. There is always a better way to settle conflicts than the use of violence…” – Hartford Public Schools

Meanwhile, parents say there have been fights before, nothing this violent, but they are waiting to to see what the district does next.

The students involved are both minors; police are not releasing names at this time.