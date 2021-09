SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A student was struck by a car in South Windsor on Monday morning, according to police.

South Windsor police said the person driving the car was also a student and was traveling at a speed below 5 miles per hour.

The student that was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The car stopped after the crash, which took place in front of South Windsor High School.

No additional information was provided at this time.