MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A student who was found responsible for posting a threatening message on Snapchat regarding St. Bridget School in Manchester has been referred to a diversion program, police said.

On Wednesday, Manchester police opened an investigation into the threatening message. Preliminary information indicated that the message in question was posted inside a Snapchat group chat that was made of several St. Bridget School students.

Officers conducted interviews with each student in the group chat with their respective parents and guardians.

Police said initially all students denied having involvement in posting the disturbing message.

Detectives determined the origin of the message and subsequently interviewed one of the students who had been part of the group chat. Upon further questioning, the student admitted to sending the message.

In light of the investigation, the student’s lack of prior involvement with police was taken into consideration and officers decided to send a referral for the student to attend a diversion program.

According to police, school administrators were consulted on the decision and they agreed to the course of action.

Manchester police said the agency takes all matters involving school safety seriously and is committed to ensuring the security and well-being of the community’s students.

The Manchester Police Department said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and remains dedicated to working with the St. Bridget School community to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for students.