Students help prepare 20K meals for hungry families around the world

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A small army of students from Milner Middle School in Hartford teamed up with insurance giant Cigna to help pack 20,000 nutritious meals to feed hungry families.

The activity is a joint project with the non-profit Feeding Children Everywhere. Ten percent of the meals will go to families in the Hartford area. The rest will be distributed around the world.

The Cigna Foundation is sponsoring the activity in seven U.S. and expects to pack 240,000 total meals.

