Students in 2 New Britain schools move to remote learning after positive coronavirus cases

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at two schools in New Britain are moving to remote learning today after an uptick in COVID-19 cases. 

Students from New Britain High School started remote learning Tuesday and will continue for the rest of the week.

Officials say students who participated in any sports activity outside of school on Oct. 30 were in close contact with several people who had COVID.

Every person who was in close contact with the individual who tested positive was instructed to quarantine for 14 days as well. You can read more information on the update here.

“We continue to closely monitor this situation with the New Britain Public Health Department and will provide you with updates as needed. Please remember that if staff or students exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19, are feeling ill, and/or test positive for coronavirus during the time we are in the remote learning model, they should contact the school immediately.”

Ms. Nancy Sarra, Superintendent & Mr. Damon Pearce, NBHS Principal

Students attending Pulaski Middle School moved to remote learning Wednesday after someone on a school bus tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual will remain home and isolate for 14 days. They were last on the bus on Monday, Nov. 2. MOre information can be seen here.

