Students run their final mile for Hartford Marathon’s Fit kids’ program

(WTNH) — Nearly 1,600 young athletes completed a big task at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Tuesday morning.

They were there as part of the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s “Fit Kids’ Medal Day”. It’s all part of a program to encourage children to get active.

Members of the foundation tell News 8 the athletes signed up to run up to the distance they want to complete, whether it be a marathon or a half-marathon.

“Today is the last mile of that program,” said Joshua Miller, VP of the Hartford Marathon Foundation. “They can celebrate it at the finish line.”

After the race, the kids all got some healthy snacks-provided by Stop & Shop.