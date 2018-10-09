Students take part in Junior Fire Marshal Program in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Some local students lived out a dream on Tuesday.

They took part in the Junior Fire Marshal Program in Hartford.

About 200 students from the West Middle Community School are getting a chance to meet local firefighters and get a hands on look at fire trucks. The kids were even able to try on the gear that firefighters wear while battling blazes!

The program was put together by The Hartford insurance group and by the Hartford Fire Department.