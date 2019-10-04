Students to participate in Manufacturing Mania events in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology is hosting events on Friday for National Manufacturing Day.

The hope is to inspire the next generation of manufacturing and technology innovators. Middle school students will join Manufacturing Mania activities in East Hartford to explore exhibits and displays by Connecticut manufacturers.

