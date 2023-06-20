HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford ranks among the “worst-run” cities in America, according to a WalletHub study released Tuesday.

Hartford came in at 142 on the list of 149 cities. Bridgeport was 138th, and New Haven was 126th.

The study looked at factors such as long-term debt, high school graduation rates, infant mortality, violent crime rates and the quality of city services.

Bridgeport ranked among the top five cities with the lowest infant mortality rate. Hartford came in the top five for highest unemployment rates.

The state’s capital city also ranked among the top five for the lowest median household income.

Bridgeport ranked third for its health score. Hartford came in fifth for its infrastructure and pollution score.