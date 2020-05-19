Subject threatens first responders during well-being check, Hartford police say

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A standoff involving Hartford Police Department has been resolved peacefully.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday police closed an area near Hamilton Street after a well-being check turned potentially violent. Officers said medical first responders were on the scene of a well-being check in the area when the subject began to threaten them.

Police said negotiators, Hartford Fire Department, EMS and SWAT were called to assist.

Around 5:40 p.m. first responders brought someone out of the home on Hamilton Street and into an ambulance on a stretcher.

“Peaceful conclusion on Hamilton St.,” HPD wrote on Twitter. “Subject to be transported to area hospital for evaluation. Road will reopen shortly.”

The person’s identity has not yet been released.

