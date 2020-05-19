Subject threatens first responders during well-being check, Hartford police say

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A standoff involving Hartford Police Department has been resolved peacefully.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday police closed an area near Hamilton Street after a well-being check turned potentially violent. Officers said medical first responders were on the scene of a well-being check in the area when the subject began to threaten them.

Hamilton St between Zion St/Hillside Ave closed until further notice. Medical/well-being check. Subject threatening first responders w/violence. Negotiators on scene. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/g3HflK4rVa — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 19, 2020

Police said negotiators, Hartford Fire Department, EMS and SWAT were called to assist.

Around 5:40 p.m. first responders brought someone out of the home on Hamilton Street and into an ambulance on a stretcher.

“Peaceful conclusion on Hamilton St.,” HPD wrote on Twitter. “Subject to be transported to area hospital for evaluation. Road will reopen shortly.”

Peaceful conclusion on Hamilton St. Subject to be transported to area hospital for evaluation. Road will reopen shortly. ☮️ -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/fZZVvIvtmo — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 19, 2020

The person’s identity has not yet been released.