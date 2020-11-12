Suffield family fears someone tried to poison their dog, suspect ties to recent threatening letters

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A big scare for a family in Suffield. Their dog found hot dog buns, stuffed with peanut butter and rat poison, in their own front yard Monday. Now, police are looking for those responsible.

The family spoke only with News 8’s Eva Zymaris Wednesday. They’re hoping whoever was behind this gets caught soon and are looking to their neighbors for help.

“She dropped it in front of me,” recounted Tori Pasquariello, of Suffield. “I brought it upstairs to my mom and I [said], ‘I think this is poisoning or something bad.’ By the time I came outside, she had another one in her mouth.”

The Pasquariello family called Suffield Police and brought their dog, a Great Pyrenees named Evelyn, to the vet.

“We had to take her to the vet and we got some work done,” explained Jake Pasquariello, of Suffield.

He said, thankfully, Evelyn is okay.

Over the past few months, the family has also received two anonymous letters.

The sender wrote, “Your white dog acts in an aggressive and ill-suited behavior.”

The letter went on to say, “Capturing your dog’s aggressive behavior on cell phone and sharing it with animal control may need to be done.”

“She’s never escaped [and] would never hurt anyone,” said Tori Pasquariello. “Technically, we don’t know if these situations are connected, but I mean, it’s likely they are.”

The search is on for the person, or people, responsible for leaving the two hot dog buns in their front yard.

“We went over to the neighborhood and canvassed the area,” said Ryan Selig, Suffield’s Animal Control Officer. “If anyone is within the area, which would be Mountain Road, Plantation Drive, Sheldon Street, if you could comb over your home security systems from about midnight on the 9th until 8 a.m. on the 9th and see if there’s information that could help us with our case.”

The Pasquariello family hopes they’re caught soon. In the meantime, they’re doing their part to help.

“Typing out letters, putting them in everyone’s mailbox, really trying to spread the word as much as possible,” said Jake Pasquariello.

If you have video or information that could aid Suffield Police in their investigation, you’re being asked to turn it in or give them a call right away.