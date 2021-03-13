Suffield firefighters battle two local fires at the same time

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Suffield extinguished two fires Saturday; a brush fire on Kent Avenue and a shed fire on Hill Street.

Firefighters in Suffield responded to a brush fire at the backyard of a home on Kent Avenue Saturday evening.

The brush fire spread rapidly, approximately six acres. Windsor Locks and East Granby Fire Departments came to assist.

There is no known cause of the brush fire. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

At the same time, crews were sent to a shed fire in Hill Street.

Units reported a six-foot by 10-foot shed fire with some extension to surrounding brush.

Mutual aid was requested from East Granby,  Enfield, Thompsonville, Bradley Airport Fire, CT Air National Guard Fire, and units from Suffield released from the Kent Avenue brush fire. 

All Fire Departments were cleared from both incidents at around 6:15 p.m.

