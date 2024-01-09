SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Suffield High School Girls basketball team is accepting donations during Tuesday night’s game for the family affected by the house fire in Somers.

According to a Facebook post, the high school’s former physical education teacher and JV girl’s basketball coach, Brittany Whiteley, is the aunt of the four children who died in the fire and has taken in her sister and the other three children after the fire.

To support the family during this time, the team will not be collecting admission fees during their game Tuesday night against Coventry but instead will be accepting donations that will be given directly to the family.

The game will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Suffield High School, located at 1060 Sheldon St. Donations can be monetary or gift cards.

