Suffield Middle School, High School seeing teacher shortages due to COVID-19 case uptick

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Suffield High School and Middle School are temporarily switching to distance learning due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the school district.

Just in the past three days, Suffield Schools confirmed six COVID-19 cases. Three of them from the high school, two from the middle school, and one from an elementary school.

22 faculty members at the high school and 14 at the middle school are quarantining, and the district is having difficulty finding substitutes to cover the in-person classes, which means the two schools are seeing a teacher shortage.

Now, the schools aren’t moving to remote learning at the same time. The middle school and high school plan to share staff between schools while one school is distance learning.

The high school will move to distance learning from Thursday until Oct. 27. They will return to in-person hybrid learning on Oct. 28.

For the middle school, they will move to distance learning from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2.

