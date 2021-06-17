Suffield officials ban Pride flags on town flagpoles ahead of Pride Day

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the entire town of Suffield one rainbow flag hangs outside a window in downtown.

The flag symbolizes gay pride and supports the LGBTQ community.

But after Wednesday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting, this flag cannot be displayed just anywhere.

Brielle Browne Walsh, a resident said, “how is it wrong if you love someone of the same sex? If you’re not hurting anyone then it should be OK.” Several selectmen voted ‘No’ to allowing pride flags to be hung from lamp posts and telephone poles.

They said “if you say yes to one, you have to say yes to all.”

During the meeting a veteran said, “no one asked what their gender was when they were wounded on the battlefield. we didn’t care. we were all brothers and sisters. I find this divisive, I truly do.”

First select woman Melissa Mack abstained from The vote but issued a statement saying: ﻿

I am disappointed that the Board of Selectmen took the action they did last night with respect to the flag policy. I respect my colleagues’ decision to be careful about government speech, but I had hoped to find some common ground to allow the request to move forward in some way. I will keep working to find ways that the Town of Suffield can celebrate all of its residents and I encourage all residents to show their support for their LGBTQ neighbors by flying their own pride flags at their homes, as I will do.

Pride day is celebrated on June 28.