Suffield police investigate fatal car vs. dump truck crash

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Suffield police are investigating a fatal car accident involving a dump truck on Mountain Road. Thursday evening.

Mountain Rd. is closed between Babbs/Copper Hill Rd. and Southwick until further notice, according to police.

There is no information on the drivers and any passengers at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting police.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.