FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting a new career after life in the military can be a huge undertaking, but three organizations partnered together to help ease the transition for veterans in Connecticut.

“Suits & Salutes” was held on Friday at the Farmington Polo Club.

At the event, veterans received a new suit, in addition to other professional clothing attire, headshots and free resources to help them on their search for a new job.

Nearly 6 percent of the U.S. workforce consisted of veterans in 2020, according to the United States Department of Labor.



“I think this program is wonderful. Especially for military members trying to transition out of their service. It gives them the opportunity to get into one uniform and jump into the workforce into another uniform it’s perfect for all military members,” said veteran Vince Franko.

‘Suit and Salute’ is part of a collaboration between the Hometown Foundation, Save a Suit, and the Farmington Polo Club.

“I actually had a veteran approach me. He was like…What you’re doing is amazing. I was just like… It’s the least we can do. And he was like…This is more than we get. And that just made me go wow. We need more of this,” said Alex Carrera, president of Save a Suit.