Sunrise union workers end first month of strike over wages, health care

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Union workers will be rallying at Sunrise Inc. in Hartford on Thursday, marking the end of the first month of their strike.

Starting the strike on Oct. 11, workers are asking for what they call livable wages, affordable health care, and pensions for group home and day program caregivers.

Previous negotiations with Sunrise Group Home have failed.

Most of the workers are currently making less than $17 an hour, with a family health insurance premium of more than $6,000 monthly, and no pension for retirement after providing decades of service.

Community partners and elected officials will be at the strike at 11 a.m., supporting the union workers.

Group home and day program caregivers are demanding that Sunrise Inc. come to the table and sign a new union contract that reflects the $1.84 million in additional funding won by the workers and approved by Gov. Lamont’s administration.

