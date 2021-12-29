Support is available to nurses who may be experience physical or emotional burnout from the pandemic

Hartford

(WTNH) – There are times when our caregivers need to care too, especially during the past two years and the time toll COVID-19 has had on our healthcare workers. Nurses may be experiencing physical or emotional burnout or even moral distress.

Mandy Richards, executive vice president, and chief nursing officer at Hartford HealthCare discusses the support available to nurses.

For access to peer support, Hartford HealthCare workers can call the HHC Colleague Support Center at 860-972-2400 and choose option #3 or email providerpeersupport@hhchealth.org.

