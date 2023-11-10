BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — New surveillance video shows a smash-and-grab burglary at a distillery early Wednesday in Bloomfield.

Three people were seen smashing the glass at Waypoint Spirits. News 8 was told the burglars were looking for cash but did not find any.

The thieves took two cases of liquor and ran off.

Matt Wettish, the owner of Waypoint Spirits said the thieves looked like professionals.

“There’s been a string of similar thefts in that area this week. Police haven’t said whether they’re all connected,” Wettish said.