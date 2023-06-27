BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police released surveillance video that shows a man assaulting a woman on a CT Transit bus in May, hoping it will help identify the suspect.

Police said the victim was “violently attacked” on May 18 while waiting on a parked bus at the North Main Street bus stop in front of McDonald’s, right across from the police department.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the man walking onto the bus and sitting diagonally behind the woman. The man then follows the woman as she moves closer to the front, hits her multiple times, and drags her.

Police said the woman ran off the bus to get help. She suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Viewer discretion is advised | Surveillance video shows man attacking woman on bus in Bristol

No other people, including the driver, were on the bus at the time of the attack, police said.

The man wore a jacket that said “Frank Pepe” and a Joker hat from the Batman movies.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Det. Chris Cote at (860) 314-4565.