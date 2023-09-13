HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Officer Brian Kearney, who survived a crash last week that took the life of another policeman, was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Kearney was seriously injured in the crash, which killed Robert “Bobby” Garten. Garten has since been posthumously promoted to detective.

Kearney and Garten were responding to a call when a driver fleeing a traffic stop ran a red light and hit their cruiser, according to police.

Kearney, who was driving the cruiser, had been hospitalized at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford since the crash. He was released at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Hartford police provided the video below of Kearney being released from the hospital.