NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The suspect accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman at a New Britain apartment appeared in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Moenisha Collins was trying to end a relationship with 46-year-old Vincent Blair when he allegedly shot and killed her.

Police said Collins was shot five times on Dec. 1 in her apartment on Fairview Street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Collins’ family, her death was a case of domestic violence.

Vincent Blair (Source: New Britain Police Department)

According to court documents — the victim and suspect were co-workers.

Collins’s 10-year-old daughter told detectives her mother argued with Blair before she went to school said her mother told Blair to get his stuff and leave. Blair reportedly left the apartment and Collins got on the bus to go to school

When Collin’s daughter returned from school, she tried to get in through the front door but it was locked. She went through the back door and found her mother unresponsive on the floor.

Investigators believe Blair returned to the apartment and shot Collins, not long after her daughter left for school.

According to police, Blair fled the scene to Pennsylvania– and was extradited to Connecticut.

The court heard the suspect has a lengthy, multi-state criminal past — that includes charges like first-degree assault, conspiracy for robbery, and possession of a firearm.

