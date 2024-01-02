ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces several charges after he allegedly fled two traffic stops and hit a Rocky Hill police officer, causing minor injuries, according to authorities.

Rocky Hill police arrested 22-year-old Wesley Brown on Jan. 1 after he allegedly took off during traffic stops on Dec. 9 and Dec. 26.

On Dec. 26, police said a Rocky Hill patrol officer saw a vehicle whose owner was the subject of an arrest warrant. The officer tried to stop the driver, later identified as Brown, on Cold Spring Road.

Police said Brown initially pulled over in compliance with the officer’s signal but then sped up. The officer, whose name has not been released, was trying to get Brown out of the car when he allegedly accelerated, knocking the officer to the ground.

Rocky Hill police released the officer’s bodycam video on Tuesday. Watch it in the video below.

Brown then got onto Interstate 91 North, and officers lost sight of it as it entered Hartford, police said.

Brown faces 13 charges in connection to the Dec. 26 incident, including interfering with an officer, assault on a public safety employee, reckless endangerment, and engaging police in pursuit.

He faces six charges in the Dec. 9 incident, including interfering with an officer and engaging police in pursuit.

Bonds were set at a total of $300,000. He appeared in court Tuesday morning.