Suspect hospitalized for stabbing own neck during arrest at Hartford gas station, police say

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was hospitalized for self-inflicted injuries after he and another suspect wanted on attempted kidnapping charges were apprehended by police at a Hartford gas station Tuesday afternoon.

Hartford Police said Farmington police notified them of two suspects that were at the south end of Hartford driving a carjacked vehicle. Both Hartford and Farmington police canvassed the area and found the suspected vehicle at a gas station in the 800 block of Wethersfield Avenue at around 3:24 p.m.

A male suspect, 30-year-old David O’Brien, entered the business, and police said detectives followed to make contact with him. O’Brien fled to the back of the store, took out a knife and started stabbing his own neck repeatedly, police said, and officials immediately began life-saving measures. An ambulance responded and transported O’Brien to the hospital, where police said he is listed in critical condition.

A female suspect, 31-year-old Lauren Murphy, was found inside the suspected vehicle, and police took her into custody.

31-year-old Lauren Murphy (Photo: Farmington Police)

O’Brien and Murphy both face multiple charges, including attempt at kidnapping, robbery, and unlawful restraint in connection to an incident that happened on Jan. 29 in Farmington.

O’Brien has a court set bond at $500,000 and Murphy has a court set bond at $450,000.

Farmington police said this victim and suspects knew each other before this incident, and this was not a random act.