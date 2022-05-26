Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces charges in a deadly shooting in Hartford earlier this month.

Hartford police arrested Joseph Rodriguez, 43, of Hartford, on charges of murder and criminal possession of a firearm in the death of Javier Hernandez-Jiminian, 34, also of Hartford.

Rodriguez allegedly shot Hernandez-Jiminian on Park Street on May 1. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and found the Hernandez-Jiminian. He was brought to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On May 26, Hartford police said Rodriguez was located in Springfield, Massachusetts, by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, US Marshalls, and Springfield Police.

He was taken into custody and is being held, pending extradition to Connecticut.