Suspect in Hartford homicide identified, apprehended

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested the suspect of a homicide reported back on August 3rd.

Around 3 a.m., police said they were dispatched to the area of 279 Farmington Ave on August 3rd. When they arrived, on scene they noticed a male victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Hartford resident Roberto Vargas. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

The Hartford Police Department continued their investigation and located a suspect involved in the homicide. The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Joseph Thorpe of Hartford. Thorpe was taken into custody and charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Thorpe was booked and processed on a $1.5 million bond. He is set to be arraigned on Thursday.

