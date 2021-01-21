Suspect jumps 70 feet from I-84 E while evading West Hartford police, CSP say; possible use of force investigation ongoing

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a possible use of force incident after troopers said a man jumped off of Interstate 84 East in Hartford on Wednesday night while evading police.

Around 9:30 p.m., reports indicate that West Hartford police officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection to past crimes.

Officers began following the car and then deployed stop sticks to try to stop it. The vehicle ended up traveling through town and getting on I-84 East, where it eventually came to a stop on the Exit 46 Ramp.

Two people got out of the vehicle. Police immediately took 33-year-old Maia Marieliz into custody on an outstanding robbery warrant.

Troopers said an unidentified man tried to run away and ended jumping over a jersey barrier, landing about 70 feet below. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries; the extent is not known at this time. He also had an outstanding robbery warrant.

State police were called to the scene at around 11:49 p.m. to investigate the possible use of force during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (860) 706-5656. All information will remain confidential.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

