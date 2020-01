HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a suspicious death at a motel Sunday afternoon.

Hartford PD reported on Twitter that they are investigating the death at the Super 8 Motel at 57 West Service Road.

Suspicious death investigation at Super 8 Motel, 57 West Service Rd. Major Crimes, C4 and Crime Scene Division personnel on scene. Briefing @ 2:30. -LT.PC pic.twitter.com/Yj2reLViTz — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) January 12, 2020

Major Crimes, C4, and Crime Scene Division personnel are on the scene.

Police will be giving a briefing on the situation at 2:30 p.m.