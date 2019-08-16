Man arrested after suspicious incident reported in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was arrested following an investigation into several suspicious packages around the area of Willow and Putnam Street in New Britain on Friday morning.

51-year-old Alberto Duarte of New Britain was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, Misuse of 911 System, Breach of Peace, and Making False Statement.

CT State Police Bomb squad responded to the scene and determined that the items left on the side of the road were not actual explosives, as had been previously reported.

Several roads were shut down due to the incident. Residents in the area were also evacuated. There were no injuries reported.

Duarte was held and released on a non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on the 21st.

New Britain Police are looking for more information regarding the incident. Tips can be left by calling 860-826-3199.