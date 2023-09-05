WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A SWAT Team assisted Wethersfield police in serving a search warrant Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, Wethersfield received a domestic-related complaint involving a firearm around 1:46 p.m. at a home. Officials say the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) responded to assist due to the nature of the call.

The search warrant was served without issues and there were no injuries reported at the scene.

The Wethersfield police say that there was no threat to the community from the incident.