FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Photography, artwork, creative writing, health and wellness are all part of the work at Sweet Sanctuary, and they want you to join their team.

Sweet Sanctuary is offering staff positions for its Walk Talk Club summer experience. Recent high school graduates and college students in the Hartford area are encouraged to apply.

“How do we grow, right? How do we have success and know how to be healthy and how to really do the things that we feel passionate about.”

To learn more about the program and how to apply, click here.