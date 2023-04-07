CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A sycamore tree is causing some controversy in Canton.

The tree sits at the intersection of Cherry Brook Road and West Mountain Road.

While the tree looks healthy and robust, town officials want it removed because it’s in the middle of the road, causing safety issues. According to a town report, the tree may have contributed to five documented crashes since 2011, the last being in October 2018.

“One thing is clear: everybody loves this tree,” First Selectman Bob Bessel wrote on March 30. “If it were not in the middle of an intersection, we would not be having this discussion.”

Due to public outcry over the possible tree removal, Bessel said the town would hire an engineer to provide design options that would “improve safety and hopefully preserve the tree.”

“Until additional options can be reviewed and presented to the town, the tree will not be removed,” Bessel wrote.

The special public hearing initially scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, has been canceled.

The tree warden will ultimately decide to remove or preserve the beloved tree.