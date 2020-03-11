Take a look inside Roaring Brook Nature Center’s animal rescue operations

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Roaring Brook Nature Center cares for the littlest of critters — the injured, the lost, even the ones you may not typically think of as cute.

Baby squirrels and turtles along with vultures and opossums like “Opie.”

“Opie is here to teach people about the importance of opossums in our ecosystem,” said Alecia Langlois, wildlife care manager. “They eat thousands of ticks, they’re a really great part of controlling Lyme disease, they also don’t carry rabies because of their low body temperature and they are scavengers so they help clean up the environment as well.”

But Roaring Brook doesn’t just rehabilitate animals, they teach about their roles in the ecosystem.

Alecia started as a volunteer after the call to wildlife came to her, when a lone baby squirrel ended up in her front yard.

“I tried to raise it myself, which we tell people not to do, but I learned a thing or two.”

Five years later, she runs the clinic here, nursing animals in need back to health and preaching the importance of respecting nature.

“It’s important that they get them to a rehabilitation center because they do require such specialized care, so they can grow up happy and healthy and with a healthy fear of humans,” she said. “Of course, when you’re raising a baby they get attached to you, so we need to respect their wild integrity and keep them that way.”