HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Talcott Financial Group opened its new Hartford headquarters on Thursday.

Located in the Boat Building, the international life insurance company has $130 billion in assets.

Hartford leaders said they’re excited to bring the company to the city in a space that’s historically made progress in the insurance industry.

“I come to this building often, because this historic building has become the center of the innovation ecosystem, focused on insurance and insure-tech in Hartford,” Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Talcott Financial Group has other locations in New York and Bermuda.