SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Hartford man was arrested for allegedly stealing over $13,000 from a Target in South Windsor while employed there.

Jorge L. Rivera-Martinez, 23, turned himself in to police headquarters on Wednesday on an active arrest warrant.

Police determined that while working at Target, Rivera-Martinez stole approximately $13,500 in cash from the registers between December 2022 and January 2023. He was charged with larceny in the second degree.

Rivera-Martinez was released on a $15,000 non-surety bond and is due in Manchester court on April 19.