HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 18th annual “Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival” will return this upcoming weekend in Hartford.

The event will be held on Saturday at the Riverfront Plaza.

The festival is all about family fun- with live music and performances and activities for the kiddos plus a lot of delicious food from the islands.

“We’re going to kick it off with a carnival. We’ll have music all day long. We’ll have entertainment. We will have the children’s village where you’ll have free mask making, how to plant courtesy of the Knott’s foundation and so much more,” said Marcia Whittingham, head of public relations for the Taste of Caribbean & Jerk Festival.

The festival starts at 1 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m.

