HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the 2023 legislative session gets underway, state lawmakers are beginning to talk about more than just the budget.

Hundreds of bills have already been filed, tackling topics such as tax cuts, term limits and terramation — or human composting. Another bill includes using medical vending machines to distribute emergency contraception.

During a speech at the Council for Small Towns this week, Gov. Ned Lamont said he believes the state is in a good position to create the largest middle-class tax cut the state has ever seen.

“I think a middle-class tax cut will be something that is supportable for the long term, and gives people a little bit of confidence that we are doing our best to keep people around and make Connecticut more affordable,” Lamont said.

The governor said he is also focused on creating more housing. Expanding local grant lists, he said, will increase revenues for municipalities.

The issue of affordable housing also came up during a press conference for the New Deal Democrats. Sen. Bob Duff, the majority leader of the state senate and a member of the New Deal coalition, said priorities include updating local zoning rules to allow for more housing.

“We’ve got to make an intentional decision as well to build housing in every community in this state,” he said. “We have 169 towns. Every single community has to be involved in affordable housing.”

He cites transforming old tenement projects into new housing to create “choice neighborhoods.”

Yet again, bills for term limits on the governor’s office have been proposed. Under the Republican-led proposal, the state constitution would be amended to cap a governor’s time in office to two consecutive terms of service.