Taxes, truck-only tolls, more expected to be discussed in Connecticut Business Day meeting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the big criticisms of Connecticut for the past few years has been that it is anti-business. On Wednesday, business leaders from around the state are heading to Hartford to meet with local officials for Connecticut Business Day.

Four topics are likely to come up; taxes, transportation, trucks-only tolls, education.

Taxes because many think that is the biggest thing keeping more businesses from coming to Connecticut. Workers have a tough time getting to and from work with all the traffic, so the transportation may be on the table. Trucks-only tolls is expected to be discussed because everything a business uses or makes is carried on a truck. Next, education since employers are looking for workers who already know some of the skills they will need for their jobs.

The whole thing is sponsored by the CBIA and the association of Chamber of Commerce executives, and it will be attended by the Governor and several department heads. Legislators will also be around and they will have breakout sessions with them divided up by what part of the state they represent.

It all gets started in Hartford at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

